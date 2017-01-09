9:28 pm, January 9, 2017
Swedish minister hopes Trump backs UN chief on averting wars

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 9:19 pm 01/09/2017 09:19pm
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Sweden’s foreign minister says she hopes U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will support a strong United Nations and new Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ focus on preventing potential conflicts from turning into costly wars.

Margot Wallstrom said in an interview Monday with The Associated Press that once Trump takes office on Jan. 20, he should be judged by his actions — and not his tweets or past statements.

In her words: “So we are hoping that it will be a rational approach that will help us. We believe that the strong U.N. will be good also … to make America stay great.”

Wallstrom will preside at a U.N. Security Council meeting Tuesday at which Gutteres will for the first time discuss his ideas to promote a more peaceful world.

