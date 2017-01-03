9:15 pm, January 3, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Sweden urges UN Security…

Sweden urges UN Security Council to produce results in 2017

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 9:04 pm 01/03/2017 09:04pm
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Sweden’s U.N. ambassador is urging members of the often divided U.N. Security Council to make a New Year’s resolution: Try to find common ground and produce results in 2017 that improve global peace and security.

Olof Skoog, the council president for January, says he also hopes members of the U.N.’s most powerful body can look beyond their national interests and “deal with each other in a respectful way,” which has been “missing sometimes.”

Skoog said at a news conference Tuesday that some people may think “this is a typical naive Swedish way” of becoming a council member for the first time in 20 years, or as “a little bit of motherhood and apple pie.” But he says there is momentum now following recent resolutions on Israeli settlements and Syria.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Sweden urges UN Security…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Look back at the Obama presidency

Obama’s eight years as POTUS brought historic moments, major initiatives, Oval Office laughs and celebrity encounters. Check out some of the memorable photos captured by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Government News