Suspect killed in police shootout on Chicago-area train

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 1:32 pm
DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in a Chicago-area slaying was killed in a police shootout on a Metra commuter train while dozens of other people were aboard.

WLS-TV reports (http://abc7.ws/2j2o0kZ ) that the suspect was killed Friday night on the train after struggling with and firing at officers. Police say they found the suspect on the stopped train at the Lake Cook Road Station in Deerfield. They did not immediately release the suspect’s name.

Police say the suspect shot at officers, who retreated and fired back. Two officers were treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released.

Officials say about 40 people were on the train when the shootout happened.

Police say the man was suspected in the killing of 34-year-old David Murrell on Thursday in an Evergreen Park parking lot.

Information from: WLS-TV.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News National News
