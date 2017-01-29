10:47 pm, January 29, 2017
Stormy Liberal wins Clockers’ Corner Stakes at Santa Anita

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 10:21 pm 01/29/2017 10:21pm
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Stormy Liberal led all the way to win the $75,000 Clockers’ Corner Stakes by 1 1/2 lengths Sunday at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Norberto Arroyo Jr., Stormy Liberal ran 6 1/2 furlongs on the downhill turf course in 1:11.91 and paid $6, $3.80 and $3.20 as the 2-1 favorite in the field of 10 older horses.

Forever Juanito returned $17 and $9.20, while Blameitonthelaw was another 1 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $6.60 to show.

The victory, worth $47,700, increased Stormy Liberal’s career earnings to $247,570, with four wins in 17 starts.

Trainer Peter Miller claimed the 5-year-old gelding for $40,000 in October.

