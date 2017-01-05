10:49 pm, January 5, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. for Frederick County and parts of Loudoun and Montgomery counties.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Sheriff: Arrest made in…

Sheriff: Arrest made in slaying of US Sen. Tester’s nephew

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 10:46 pm 01/05/2017 10:46pm
Share

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the slaying of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s nephew after telling a friend in a recorded phone call that he did it because the nephew had abused a 17-year-old girl, authorities said Thursday.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said investigators arrested 22-year-old John A. Radavich on Thursday evening at an apartment in Spokane Valley for investigation of first-degree murder. It was not immediately clear if Radavich had an attorney or someone who could speak on his behalf.

Robert Tester, the 35-year-old nephew of the Democratic senator from Montana, was found dead last Sept. 6, after his 8-year-old daughter reported witnessing part of the homicide. The girl had been sleeping in bed with her father when he was attacked, investigators said.

An ax was found at the scene, authorities have said.

“Detectives learned Tester had a 17-year-old girlfriend who he assaulted the day before the murder,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “During the last week of 2016, detectives received information from a friend of Radavich. The friend stated Radavich confessed to killing Tester during a phone call he had recorded and provided a copy of the call to detectives.”

Radavich had previously dated the girl, who contacted him after Tester abused her on Sept. 5, the sheriff’s office said. In the recorded call, Radavich told his friend he had to take care of it by killing Tester, the news release said.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately release more details of the alleged abuse, but said the case remains an active investigation.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Sheriff: Arrest made in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Government News