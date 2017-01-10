9:30 am, January 10, 2017
The Senate Judiciary Committee begins a two-day confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General.
Serbia seeks extradition from France of Kosovo ex-premier

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 9:00 am 01/10/2017 09:00am
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has formally requested the extradition of a former Kosovo prime minister from France to face war crimes charges after his arrest there on a Belgrade warrant.

Ramush Haradinaj, a former guerrilla fighter in Kosovo’s 1998-1999 war for independence from Serbia, was detained Wednesday at Basel Mulhouse Freiburg airport.

A French court has ruled that Haradinaj should stay in custody until it decides whether to turn him over to Serbian officials.

Haradinaj was cleared of war crimes charges in two trials by a U.N. war crimes tribunal. But Serbia accuses him of committing war crimes including kidnappings, torture and killings against Serb civilians when he was a senior rebel commander in western Kosovo.

Tensions between Serbia and its former province of Kosovo have soared since the arrest.

