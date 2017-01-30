9:33 am, January 31, 2017
LIVE EVENT Listen live to the confirmation hearing of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions at about 9:30 a.m.

Senate procedural vote sets up debate over Trump travel ban

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 11:20 am 01/30/2017 11:20am
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2107 file photo, Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The Senate is pressing ahead on Tillerson, with a procedural vote likely to trigger an extended debate over the president’s executive order on immigration and U.S. policy toward Russia. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A procedural vote in the Senate on Donald Trump’s secretary of state nominee sets up an extended debate over the president’s executive order barring refugees for at least four months and the direction of U.S. policy toward Russia.

Rex Tillerson needs the backing of 51 senators Monday evening to put his nomination on track for confirmation later this week in the Republican-led chamber.

Although many Democrats oppose Tillerson, they’ll need at least several Republicans to join them to derail the nomination.

That appears unlikely even after two of the Senate’s leading GOP voices on national security criticized Trump for failing to consult with key federal agencies before issuing the travel ban.

Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have tepidly endorsed Tillerson, Exxon Mobil’s former CEO.

Government News