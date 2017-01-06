7:47 am, January 6, 2017
Selfie in front of burning home lands 2 NY cops in hot water

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 7:33 am 01/06/2017 07:33am
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Nassau County Police Department is investigating after two officers apparently posed for a selfie in front of a smoldering home on Long Island.

WNBC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2hXgJ8V ) video surfaced Thursday afternoon that shows the unidentified officers appearing to pose for a picture in front of a house in Uniondale that just went up in flames.

No one was injured, but the home was destroyed. Some neighbors say the officers’ stunt showed no concern for the people of the neighborhood.

A statement from the police department called the video “very concerning” and said the officers will be appropriately disciplined if they are found to have been in violation of any rules or regulations.

The people who lived in the home, a law enforcement family themselves, say the officers didn’t do anything wrong.

___

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
