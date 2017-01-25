‘Sanctuary cities’ undaunted by Trump move to cut funding

SEATTLE (AP) — Politicians in New York, Seattle and other “sanctuary cities” say they won’t be intimidated by a move by President Donald Trump to cut off millions in federal funding to such communities.

Many cities that protect immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally are vowing legal action. They argue the threatened punishment would be unconstitutional.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray says his city “will not be bullied” by the Trump administration. He’s instructed city departments to rework their budgets to prepare for the possibility that federal dollars could be lost.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is promising to let immigrants who feel threatened by the administration’s actions take shelter in City Hall if necessary.

And New York City officials say they could lose $150 million in law enforcement funding mainly for counterterrorism efforts, protecting international missions and dignitaries and, arguably, safeguarding Trump Tower. At a news conference Wednesday evening, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Trump’s order could undermine public safety.

