WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Republican leaders propose massive pay raise for troopers

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 12:36 pm 01/25/2017 12:36pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican state leaders are proposing large pay increases for state troopers and sheriffs’ deputies, along with a 3 percent pay raise for other state employees.

GOP budget leaders in the House and Senate said at a capitol news conference Wednesday they had come to broad agreement on state pay issues.

Troopers would get nearly a $7,000 raise under the GOP proposal, plus another 3 percent increase that other state employees will receive. Starting pay for a state trooper will go from around $36,000 to about $44,000. Troopers have long complained of morale problems and high turnover because of low pay.

The 3 percent raises would not apply to public school teachers.

Republicans were light on specifics about how they would pay for the increases, saying they would provide details later.

