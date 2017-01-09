6:27 pm, January 9, 2017
CLOSINGS Area school systems are beginning to announce closings and delays for Tuesday, Jan. 10. See the full list here.

Rates fall at weekly US Treasury bill auction

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 6:23 pm 01/09/2017 06:23pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills fell in Monday’s auction, with rates on six-month bills dropping to their lowest level since early November.

The Treasury Department auctioned $34 billion in three-month bills at a discount rate of 0.510 percent, down from 0.530 percent last week. Another $28 billion in six-month bills was auctioned at a discount rate of 0.590 percent, down from 0.630 percent last week.

The three-month rate was the lowest since those bills averaged 0.490 percent on Dec. 5. The six-month rate was the lowest since those bills averaged 0.535 percent on Nov. 7.

The discount rates reflect that the bills sell for less than face value. For a $10,000 bill, the three-month price was $9,987.11, while a six-month bill sold for $9,970.17. That would equal an annualized rate of 0.518 percent for the three-month bills and 0.600 percent for the six-month bills.

Separately, the Federal Reserve said Monday that the average yield for one-year Treasury bills, a popular index for making changes in adjustable rate mortgages, fell to 0.85 percent on Friday, down from 0.89 percent on Jan. 3 of last week.

Government News Latest News Money News
