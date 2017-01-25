2:40 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  
LIVE EVENT Around 2 p.m., President Donald Trump will address the media after signing immigration actions to build border wall.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Rabbis convicted in forced…

Rabbis convicted in forced divorces want verdicts overturned

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 2:29 pm 01/25/2017 02:29pm
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Orthodox rabbis have asked a federal appeals court to overturn their convictions on charges they played roles in a ring that used brutal tactics to force unwilling Jewish men to divorce their wives.

Their lawyers argued Wednesday that investigators violated their clients’ constitutional rights. They also told the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Philadelphia that there had been judicial errors during the trial.

Federal prosecutors disputed those claims.

Rabbis Mendel Epstein, Jay Goldstein and Binyamin Stimler were convicted in 2015 on charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Epstein, the accused ringleader, was sentenced to 10 years. Goldstein got an eight-year term, while Stimler received a three-year sentence.

The attacks were carried out from 2009 to 2013 in New Jersey, New York City and other locations.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Rabbis convicted in forced…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Government News