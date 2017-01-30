1:47 am, January 30, 2017
Prosecutors to appeal rapist’s sentence to US Supreme Court

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 12:31 am 01/30/2017 12:31am
FILE - This undated file photo, provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Brandon Moore. An Ohio prosecutor plans to appeal the rejection of a convicted rapist's 112-year prison sentence to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office wants the high court to take up the case of the 2008 sentence given to Moore for crimes committed when he was 15. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor plans to appeal the rejection of a convicted rapist’s 112-year prison sentence to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Mahoning (muh-HOH’-ning) County Prosecutor’s Office wants the high court to take up the case of the 2008 sentence given to Brandon Moore for crimes committed when he was 15.

Moore was tried as an adult and convicted by a jury in the 2001 armed kidnapping, robbery and gang rape of a 22-year-old Youngstown State University student.

The Ohio Supreme Court overturned the sentence in December, saying it constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

Prosecutors say the formal filing will come in March.

Moore’s attorney says the state court didn’t call for Moore’s release but only to show that he’s been rehabilitated.

