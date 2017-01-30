Prosecutors to appeal rapist’s sentence to US Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor plans to appeal the rejection of a convicted rapist’s 112-year prison sentence to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Mahoning (muh-HOH’-ning) County Prosecutor’s Office wants the high court to take up the case of the 2008 sentence given to Brandon Moore for crimes committed when he was 15.

Moore was tried as an adult and convicted by a jury in the 2001 armed kidnapping, robbery and gang rape of a 22-year-old Youngstown State University student.

The Ohio Supreme Court overturned the sentence in December, saying it constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

Prosecutors say the formal filing will come in March.

Moore’s attorney says the state court didn’t call for Moore’s release but only to show that he’s been rehabilitated.

