Priebus: No regrets Holocaust statement didn’t refer to Jews

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 12:32 pm 01/29/2017 12:32pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House chief of staff Reince Priebus (ryns PREE’-bus) says there are no regrets a presidential statement on the Holocaust didn’t include a clear reference to the 6 million Jews who were killed.

He says he doesn’t regret the words and that “we’ll never forget the Jewish people who suffered in World War II.”

Trump’s three-paragraph statement Friday on International Holocaust Remembrance Day drew criticism from the Anti-Defamation League after it failed to make any reference to Jews, in contrast with presidents from previous administrations.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia says a Holocaust remembrance must acknowledge the slaughter of Jews, otherwise it becomes “Holocaust denial.”

Priebus tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” he’s “not whitewashing anything” and that for the record, “Everyone’s heart is impacted here by that terrible time.”

