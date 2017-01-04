7:46 am, January 4, 2017
Police: Officers shoot teen carjacking suspect after chase

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 7:18 am 01/04/2017 07:18am
ATLANTA (AP) — A 16-year-old suspected of stealing a vehicle has been injured after being shot by officers in Atlanta.

Local news outlets report that Atlanta police say the shooting happened Tuesday night near Clayton County.

Police spokesman Officer Lukasz Sajdak says the teen was one of two carjacking suspects whom police were chasing in southwest Atlanta before the shooting.

Sajdak says the suspects crashed into a pole near Interstate 285. Authorities say officers chased the suspects as they ran from the scene before shooting the 16-year-old in the leg.

Police have not yet said why officers shot the teen.

WSB-TV reports that both suspects are in custody and charges are pending.

