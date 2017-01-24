Police release name of armed man shot by Delaware officer

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 60-year-old man confronted by police in Delaware appeared distraught and refused to drop a handgun before being fatally shot by an officer, authorities said Tuesday.

Bruce Altenburger was shot Monday evening after officers were called to a Wilmington home regarding a distraught man possibly armed with a handgun.

Authorities said officers tried to defuse the situation for several minutes using verbal commands and negotiation tactics, but that Altenburger refused to give up the weapon.

Altenburger became increasingly distraught, placing the gun to his head, then directing it toward the officer, according to authorities. The veteran officer fired, striking Altenburger in the torso.

Altenburger was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The officer was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation.

The races of those involved weren’t released.

Altenburger was employed by the DuPont Co. as a safety, health and environmental manager.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and we extend our deepest sympathy to them,” the company said in a statement. “DuPont will cooperate as needed with the Wilmington Police Department in their investigation.”

