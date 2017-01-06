7:50 pm, January 6, 2017
29° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Police brace for Sri…

Police brace for Sri Lanka rally against port lease to China

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 7:37 pm 01/06/2017 07:37pm
Share

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka police are bracing for a big protest by thousands of Buddhist monks and opposition supporters against a government decision to lease a major seaport to a Chinese-controlled venture.

The government is holding an inauguration ceremony Saturday for the 99-year lease of Hambantota port to a company in which China will have 80-percent ownership.

China invested over $1.2 billion in the port in what some analysts call its “string of pearls” strategy in countries surrounding its rival India. Although the project made losses since 2010, Sri Lanka’s government approached China seeking help to make it viable.

Lawmaker D.V. Chanaka, one of protest organizers, says he fears the port area will become a “Chinese colony.” He says more than 10,000 people including 3,000 monks are expected to turn out.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Police brace for Sri…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Government News