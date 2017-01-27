3:43 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Police: Armed NC driver…

Police: Armed NC driver fired at undercover detective

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 6:29 pm 01/27/2017 06:29pm
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte say a man shot and killed by an undercover detective had fired a gun at the officer.

A statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said evidence and witness statements showed 28-year-old Josue Javier Diaz fired a .22-caliber revolver at the detective. The gun was recovered at the scene.

According to police, the detective followed another vehicle that collided with his unmarked car and kept going through the east side of the city Thursday. Authorities said the detective reported the hit and run and was requesting assistance when the other driver stopped in front of him. The officer said the driver got out of the car with a gun.

The statement said a .22-caliber bullet was recovered from the detective’s car.

Diaz was Hispanic. The detective is also Hispanic.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Police: Armed NC driver…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Government News