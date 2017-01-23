Police accuse Oklahoma widow of inciting violence in video

MOORE, Okla. (AP) — The widow of a man who died after a scuffle with police in Oklahoma is being accused of trying to incite violence against officers.

Court documents show that the city of Moore, its police department and the Moore Warren Theatre have asked a federal judge to punish Nair Rodriguez for an 18-minute Facebook Live video, The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2jJhIr9 ) reports. The documents were filed in response to Rodriguez’s lawsuit against the entities.

Rodriguez denies she threatened violence or encouraged others to harm anyone. In the video, she speaks out against law enforcement and pleads for justice for her late husband, Luis Rodriguez. She said she took to Facebook Live after being barred from attending the deposition of an officer she blames for her husband’s death.

“I don’t want pity, but I hope I see some kind of justice soon,” she told the newspaper. “They want to sanction me, but I have nothing.”

Luis Rodriguez died in front of the theater on Feb. 14, 2014, after a scuffle with police that led to what his widow says was excessive force by theater security.

The defendants are requesting that Nair Rodriguez pay legal fees, and travel and lodging costs for a former Moore police officer who now lives out of state. The total is about $4,000.

“She made comments about her ‘husband killers’ and ‘won’t somebody please help me’ — in this day and age this could mean a number of things,” said David Kirk, an attorney who represents the Moore Warren Theater and three off-duty game wardens who were working security at the theatre the night of Luis Rodriguez’s death.

Moore police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said he couldn’t comment on the case because of the ongoing lawsuit, but said the department received death threats after Luis Rodriguez’s death.

