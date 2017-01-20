5:20 pm, January 20, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » PHOTOS: Pomp, fanfare and…

PHOTOS: Pomp, fanfare and protest for Trump inauguration

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 5:01 pm 01/20/2017 05:01pm
Share
President-elect Donald Trump waits to stop out onto the portico for his Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States Friday, vowing that “through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other.”

Millions gathered in Washington to witness the peaceful handover of power, with outgoing President Barack Obama looking on as the billionaire businessman received the presidential oath of office.

Meanwhile, across Washington, not everyone was celebrating. Hundreds protested — at times, clashing with police — to voice their disapproval to the incoming administration.

Some images of the day, as captured by photographers of The Associated Press.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Government News Latest News White House
Home » Latest News » Government News » PHOTOS: Pomp, fanfare and…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Government News