Local
Obama’s EPA moves to preserve gas mileage requirements

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 9:34 am 01/13/2017 09:34am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency moved Friday to preserve strict fuel-economy standards put in place by the Obama administration, making it difficult for the Trump administration to undo them.

The EPA said in late November that it completed a required midterm review of Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards and decided they should not be relaxed as requested by the auto industry. The move in the waning days of Obama’s tenure brought protests from the industry. A trade group accused the EPA of playing politics and rushing it determination.

Pollution reduction targets for the years 2022-2025 that were put in place in 2012 ago will remain. That means the fleet of new cars will have to average 51.4 miles per gallon by 2025, up from 33.2 in 2015, the latest year available.

Government News