Obama urges public to embrace the ‘work of citizenship’

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 6:01 am 01/14/2017 06:01am
President Barack Obama waves as he take the stage to speak during his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is calling on all Americans to “throw ourselves into the work of citizenship,” regardless of party.

In the final radio and internet address of his presidency, Obama says the country’s success depends on everyone participating — not just at election time, but during the course of one’s lifetime.

Obama said Saturday that every American holds the title of “citizen,” despite their many differences. He adds that “citizen” is a title he’s looking forward to reclaiming after eight years as president.

Obama says being president has been his life’s honor.

He says he learned every day from the ordinary people he had conversations with, and adds they helped make him both a better president and a better man.

