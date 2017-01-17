12:42 pm, January 17, 2017
The Montgomery County Council votes to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by the year 2020.

Government News

Obama praises outgoing press secretary for ‘integrity’

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 12:33 pm 01/17/2017 12:33pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama has made a surprise visit to the final daily press briefing with White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest.

Obama praised Earnest Tuesday for “his smarts and his maturity,” but added that one of his best qualities has been his integrity.

Obama says Earnest is “tough and didn’t always give you guys what you wanted,” but that he tried to make sure to share as much of the administration’s vision and policy as possible.

Earnest praised the journalists attending the briefing, saying that they serve a role that is a “uniquely American feature of our government.

He said, “it’s made President Obama a better president and a better civil servant.”

