12:14 pm, January 4, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Metro will close the Blue, Orange and Silver line stations in downtown D.C. the weekend of Feb. 4.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Obama calls for seamless…

Obama calls for seamless transition for US military to Trump

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 12:02 pm 01/04/2017 12:02pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is calling during his last meeting with U.S. military leaders for a “seamless passing of the baton” to President-elect Donald Trump.

The commander in chief is meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the combatant commanders. He says he’s doing everything possible to ensure the next president “will benefit from the same kind of outstanding advice and service.”

The president is pointing to the fight against the Islamic State group in the Iraqi city of Mosul and in Syria as ongoing conflicts the next president will inherit. He says Afghanistan, too, is still active.

Obama is offering praise and gratitude for U.S. military leaders. He says he and the American people are “extraordinarily lucky to be served by such patriots.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News White House
Home » Latest News » Government News » Obama calls for seamless…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Government News