NYC to spend $1B to upgrade leaky public housing roofs

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 10:17 am 01/24/2017 10:17am
NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is announcing a $1 billion commitment to fix leaky roofs in New York City’s public housing complexes.

The money to upgrade deteriorating roofs is part of the preliminary city budget de Blasio announced Tuesday.

De Blasio says fixing roofs in the city’s 700 Housing Authority buildings will save money in the long term because it will prevent mold buildup and other problems.

But critics say the plan to spend $1 billion on Housing Authority roofs over the next 10 years isn’t enough.

City Council member Ritchie Torres tells the Daily News (http://nydn.us/2jTHR8G ) that even more money is needed.

The Bronx Democrat says it would take at least $17 billion to fix everything that needs to be fixed in Housing Authority buildings.

