By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man armed with a knife has been shot and wounded by police in Brooklyn.

It happened in the city’s Canarsie neighborhood just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the man was shot in the chest and has been hospitalized. His condition is unknown.

A knife has been recovered at the scene. Additional details were not immediately available.

No police officers were injured.

