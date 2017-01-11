6:35 pm, January 11, 2017
Government News

NY Gov. Cuomo’s helicopter makes emergency landing

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 6:16 pm 01/11/2017 06:16pm
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A state police helicopter carrying New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to New York City was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday after the cabin filled with fumes.

The Democratic governor, two aides and a security detail were flying from Albany when the problem began, prompting the pilot to land at Stewart Airport, Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi said.

“Just before 4 p.m., the helicopter filled with fumes that smelled like smoke and the pilot made an emergency landing at Stewart Airport,” he said.

No one was injured during the incident, Azzopardi said. The cause of the problem is under investigation.

Cuomo returned to the city shortly after the emergency landing. Stewart Airport is located in Orange County about 60 miles north of New York City.

Cuomo was in Albany to deliver the last of six state of the state addresses in six different locations around the state. Azzopardi said he was traveling to New York City for meetings in his Manhattan office.

Cuomo later tweeted: “3 days, 6 States of the State, 149 proposals, 9 hours of speeches, 1,260 miles & 1 emergency landing. Nothing can slow our progress.”

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
