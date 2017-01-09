Northern California police dog bites, subdues naked suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California police dog has subdued a naked, knife-wielding burglary suspect with two well-placed bites.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department said Monday deputies were called to a Fresno home Saturday to investigate a burglary in progress.

The dog “K-9 Kajo” quickly sniffed out a suspect hiding under blankets in a bedroom and bit him in the leg. The naked suspect jumped out of bed with a kitchen knife and Kajo bit him on the hand, forcing the suspect to drop the weapon. Police say the suspect is a 32-year-old homeless man who also prepared a meal and drank a bottle of wine.

Fernando Jimenez was treated at a local hospital and booked on suspicion of felony burglary. Jail records show Jimenez still in custody and without legal representation.

