6:47 pm, January 19, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » North Dakota resets the…

North Dakota resets the debate over time zone disparity

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 5:56 pm 01/19/2017 05:56pm
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Residents of a rural sliver of North Dakota are fiercely opposing a plan that would move them into the same time zone as the cities and oilfields on the other side of the state.

Few subjects set off a parochial debate in the state like a move to reset the clocks. A bill under consideration in the Legislature would not only move southwestern North Dakota from Mountain time to Central but also would scrap daylight savings altogether statewide.

Devils Lake Sen. Dave Oehlke (EL’-kee) says his constituents complain about having to readjust to the time difference every six months.

GOP Sen. Bill Bowman who lives in southwest North Dakota says he and his constituents believe lawmakers have better things to do with their time than mess with time zones.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the time zone change is being considered in southwestern North Dakota, not southeastern.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » North Dakota resets the…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Government News