2:56 pm, January 26, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » North Carolina police: 1…

North Carolina police: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 2:45 pm 01/26/2017 02:45pm
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, say one person is dead after a shooting involving an officer.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a Twitter feed that a weapon was recovered at the scene of the Thursday shooting on the city’s east side. No officers were hurt, but no further details were immediately available.

Word of the shooting came about an hour after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police released videos captured on body cameras and dashboard cameras of a shooting last June in which officers said they confronted a suspect wanted in a shooting aboard a city bus. That suspect was shot and killed, and officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Charlotte endured several nights of unrest after a police officer shot and killed a black man last September. That officer was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » North Carolina police: 1…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Government News