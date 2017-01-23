No punishment for Denver officers who shot, killed teenager

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Police Department will not discipline two officers involved in a fatal shooting that sparked angry protests and followed high-profile killings by police elsewhere in the country.

The department announced Monday that the officers used appropriate force when they shot and killed 17-year-old Jessica Hernandez on Jan. 26, 2015. The review also says they complied with policies in place at the time.

The district attorney’s office declined to prosecute the officers, saying their lives where threatened when Hernandez drove toward them in a stolen vehicle. A new policy bars officers from shooting at moving vehicles unless someone inside is firing at them.

Hernandez’s shooting prompted protests in Denver and came shortly after the shooting deaths of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and Eric Garner in New York.

