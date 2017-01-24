8:19 am, January 24, 2017
New sheriff asks for ticket after getting caught speeding

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 7:51 am 01/24/2017 07:51am
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff asked to be ticketed after a deputy pulled him over for speeding in his unmarked car.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2jm2KJa ) he wanted “to set an example” for his agency. The new sheriff was clocked going 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Friday.

He was stopped a day after Volusia County settled a lawsuit for a deputy-related crash. The agency also is doing an internal investigation regarding a Dec. 20 crash involving another deputy who was speeding.

Chitwood says the sergeant stopped him and they talked briefly before going their separate ways. But Chitwood says he later realized he was wrong, called the sergeant and asked him to write the ticket. He’s already paid the $281 citation.

___

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

