NAACP continues protests outside office of Sen. Sessions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Members of the NAACP staged new protests outside the Alabama offices of Sen. Jeff Sessions on the eve of his confirmation hearing to become U.S. attorney general.

The group held protests and prayer vigils Monday, a week after the group’s national president and five others were arrested during a sit-in at Sessions’ Mobile office.

The NAACP has criticized Sessions’ record and views on civil rights, immigration, criminal justice reform and voting rights enforcement.

Alabama State Conference President Benard Simelton in a statement called Sessions, “a threat to desegregation and the Voting Rights Act and remains a threat to all of our civil rights.”

Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for Sessions, said last week that the group was raising false accusations “that have been thoroughly rebuked and discredited.”

