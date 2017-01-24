4:25 pm, January 25, 2017
More than 200 protest councilman’s ‘outta the house’ tweet

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 2:31 pm 01/24/2017 02:31pm
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — More than 200 people showed up to protest a Rhode Island politician who tweeted that men came up with the idea for the nationwide women’s marches as the “perfect way to get the wives outta the house.”

A town council meeting in the wealthy Rhode Island suburb of East Greenwich had to be moved to a larger space Monday to accommodate the crowd that came to protest Republican Town Council Vice President Sean Todd.

Todd previously deleted the tweet and apologized on Twitter. He said it was meant as a joke but was in poor taste.

He apologized again during the meeting, then listened as more than a dozen people spoke.

Several asked him to resign or offer a better apology. One person defended him.

