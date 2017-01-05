12:17 pm, January 5, 2017
BREAKING NEWS The FBI is investigating Prince George's County liquor board. Federal agents went to the Largo offices on a court-authorized search.

Government News

Mistaken release of Alabama inmate under review

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 12:10 pm 01/05/2017 12:10pm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama prison officials say a fake court document may have been behind the mistaken release of a state inmate from a county jail.

A spokesman says 37-year-old inmate Bobby Campbell Jr., who was serving time for the second-degree rape of a 13-year-old in 2004, was transferred to the Barbour County Jail from Fountain prison in November based on a supposed court order. He was then freed, as a judge seemed to mandate.

But a prison spokesman says that document apparently was a fake, and officials are trying to determine how it made it into the court system. Prison officials didn’t discover Campbell’s release until this week, but he has been free since Nov. 17.

Barbour County Chief Deputy Ricky Dollar declined comment.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Government News