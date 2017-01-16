6:41 pm, January 16, 2017
Mississippi city renames ‘Great Americans Day’ to honor MLK

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 6:31 pm 01/16/2017 06:31pm
Share
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. As civil rights leaders and activists gather Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at sites across the country to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the slain civil rights leader’s daughter Bernice King is encouraging Americans to fight for his vision of love and justice “no matter who is in the White House.” (AP Photo, File)

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city voted Monday to ditch “Great Americans Day” and instead celebrate a holiday named for Martin Luther King Jr.

The Biloxi City Council voted 6-0 Monday to change the name of the holiday in the city code.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2jspo2W ) the vote came moments before the beginning of an annual parade honoring the slain civil rights leader.

Monday was a federal holiday and was recognized in most of the United States as MLK Day. In three states — Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas — the holiday has a dual designation honoring King and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

A Biloxi ordinance adopted in 1985 officially called the holiday “Great American Day,” although the name seemed to have been forgotten by many, the newspaper reported.

An uproar erupted on social media after a Biloxi spokesman posted last week that city offices would be closed for Great Americans Day.

City officials quickly changed the name.

Council President Dixie Newman said the Monday meeting was called to “correct a mistake.”

The city followed up by posting on social media that, “It’s official. Biloxi’s MLK Day is MLK Day. Unanimously.”

