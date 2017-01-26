11:50 am, January 27, 2017
Home » Latest News » Government News » Miami-Dade's jails to send…

Miami-Dade’s jails to send people to immigration officials

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:29 pm 01/26/2017 09:29pm
MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade County’s mayor has instructed jail officials to honor all immigration detainer requests a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would strip federal funding from sanctuary cities.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez sent a memo to the county’s corrections director Thursday saying jails should hold undocumented immigrants detained by police and turn them over to the Department of Homeland Security when requested.

Before Thursday, Miami-Dade only held detainees if federal immigrations officials agreed to reimburse the county for the detention costs. The condition set in 2013 put the county in a Department of Justice report that listed sanctuary places that refused to comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Trump seemed to approve of Miami-Dade’s decision, saying in a tweet late Thursday: “Miami-Dade Mayor drops sanctuary policy. Right decision. Strong!”

Government News Latest News
