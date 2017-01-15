2:10 pm, January 15, 2017
Mayor on park wall-sitting ban: ‘Sit where you want’

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 1:32 pm 01/15/2017 01:32pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The mayor of Philadelphia is taking issue with a new rule banning people from sitting on walls in a park in a posh section of the city, saying his attitude is: “Sit where you want.”

The group that manages Rittenhouse Square said Thursday’s ban followed complaints about pot-smoking and vandalism.

The city decriminalized possessing small amounts of marijuana in 2014. Some against the ban are organizing a “sit-on” protest for Tuesday.

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney said Saturday night in a Twitter post that “the government is very large and at times things just get by you.”

He also asked people not to litter, write graffiti on the walls or, in his words, “smoke weed so obviously that you scare olds my age.” That last remark was accompanied by a smiley-face icon.

