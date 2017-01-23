5:00 pm, January 25, 2017
Maryland’s Cardin won’t support Tillerson for sec’y of state

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 7:15 am 01/23/2017 07:15am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says he can’t support President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state.

Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland says in a statement that Rex Tillerson’s business orientation and confirmation hearing answers could compromise his ability to forcefully promote U.S. values and ideals.

Specifically, Cardin said he based his opposition on Tillerson’s unwillingness to call Russia and Syria’s atrocities “war crimes,” or to describe Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s extrajudicial killings as gross human rights violations.

Cardin also said the former Exxon Mobil CEO misled the committee about the company’s lobbying against sanctions, such as penalties against Russia for its annexation of Crimea.

The Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to vote on Tillerson’s nomination on Monday afternoon.

Topics:
ben cardin Congress News Government News Latest News Local News Maryland News Rex Tillerson White House
