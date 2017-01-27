3:49 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Government News

Markets Right Now: Energy sector leads stocks slightly lower

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 11:49 am 01/27/2017 11:49am
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Energy companies led a slight decline in U.S. stock indexes as the price of crude oil headed lower.

Murphy oil slumped 3.7 percent in midday trading Friday.

Investors were sizing up earnings from American Airlines, Starbucks, Microsoft and other big companies.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,293.

The Dow Jones industrial average, which tracks 30 big industrial companies, slipped 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,091. The Nasdaq composite edged down 3 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 5,651.

Bond yields fell after the government reported that the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of just 1.9 percent in the last three months of 2016.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.49 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stock indexes are barely budging in early trading on Wall Street as investors look over a large batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies.

Chevron slumped 3 percent after reporting fourth-quarter results that missed analysts’ estimates. Intel rose 2 percent after its revenue came in ahead of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 2,295.

The Dow Jones industrial average, which tracks 30 big industrial companies, was little changed at 20,101. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 5,658.

Bond prices rose after the government reported that the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of just 1.9 percent in the last three months of 2016.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.49 percent.

