Man arrested in Fargo, accused of threatening US senator

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 3:19 pm 01/10/2017 03:19pm
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested a Fargo man suspected of making threats against U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, of North Dakota.

U.S. Capitol Police, with help from Red River Valley SWAT, arrested the man at his south Fargo home Tuesday morning.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Todd told KFGO-AM (http://bit.ly/2jqYLYD ) that threats were made against a North Dakota U.S. senator. A spokeswoman for Heitkamp says it was the Democratic senator who was threatened, but that further details would have to come from the U.S. attorney’s office. A spokesman said that office has no comment.

An affidavit filed in federal court alleges that the suspect sent an email last month threatening to shoot a senator in the head. It doesn’t identify the senator.

The suspect is to appear in court later Tuesday.

An earlier version of this story was corrected to reflect that the Fargo police chief said threats were made against a U.S. senator from North Dakota, not both of them.

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com

Government News