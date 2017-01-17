11:13 am, January 17, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Maine governor to Rep.…

Maine governor to Rep. John Lewis: You need a history lesson

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 10:51 am 01/17/2017 10:51am
Share
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 file photo Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage, right, and House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, attend the Electoral College vote at the State House in Augusta, Maine. The Republican governor on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, addressed Lewis' criticism that GOP President-elect Donald Trump is not a "legitimate president." LePage, who's white, said on WVOM-FM that the black Democratic Georgia congressman needs a lesson on how presidents freed the slaves and fought against Jim Crow laws. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Paul LePage says U.S. Rep. John Lewis needs a history lesson and should be grateful for what Republican presidents have done for black people.

The Republican governor on Tuesday addressed Lewis’ criticism that GOP President-elect Donald Trump is not a “legitimate president.” LePage, who’s white, said on WVOM-FM that the black Democratic Georgia congressman needs a lesson on how Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves and how Ulysses S. Grant and Rutherford B. Hayes fought against Jim Crow laws.

LePage says, “A simple thank you should suffice.”

Lewis was a leader of the Civil Rights Movement. He suffered a fractured skull while marching in Selma, Alabama.

LePage also had harsh words for a Maine congresswoman who, like Lewis, is skipping the inauguration. He says Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree should resign if she doesn’t attend.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Maine governor to Rep.…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Government News