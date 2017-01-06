12:19 pm, January 6, 2017
Longtime Texas Rep. Johnson to retire at term’s end

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 12:14 pm 01/06/2017 12:14pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Texas Rep. Sam Johnson has announced he will retire at the end of his term.

Johnson, 86, was a fighter pilot in Vietnam and Korea before his election to Congress in 1990. He spent seven years as a prisoner of war in the notorious Hanoi Hilton.

On Capitol Hill, the Republican has been a stalwart conservative as a fierce defender of gun rights, an opponent of tax increases, and a hawk on military matters. He attracted attention recently when he introduced legislation to curb Social security benefits.

Johnson has slowed in recent years and told supporters that “the Lord has made clear that the season of my life in Congress is coming to an end.”

Speaker Paul Ryan called Johnson “the greatest living man I know.”

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News
Government News