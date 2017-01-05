1:48 pm, January 5, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Legislators: Rep. accused of…

Legislators: Rep. accused of beating his wife should resign

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 1:30 pm 01/05/2017 01:30pm
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Leaders of the South Carolina Legislature say a legislator indicted on allegations of beating his wife should resign.

Their comments Thursday come a day after Rep. Chris Corley was indicted on felony domestic violence charges and suspended from his House seat.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey says while Corley is innocent until proven guilty, his Aiken County constituents deserve representation, which they won’t have while the Republican faces charges that could net him 25 years in prison. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill says if Corley doesn’t resign, he could be expelled.

Massey called on more leaders of the Republican-controlled legislature to publicly say “it’s not OK to beat up your wife.”

Corley has not returned calls.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Legislators: Rep. accused of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Government News