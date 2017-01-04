6:16 pm, January 4, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Canal Road has reopened to traffic between Fletcher's Boathouse and Arizona Avenue.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Lawsuit seeks to ban…

Lawsuit seeks to ban Google from US government contracts

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 6:09 pm 01/04/2017 06:09pm
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. Labor Department is trying to bar Google from doing business with the federal government unless the internet company turns over confidential information about thousands of its employees.

The potential banishment is being sought in a Labor Department lawsuit filed Wednesday with the Office of Administrative Law Judges.

The complaint alleges that Google has repeatedly refused to provide the Labor Department with employee compensation records and other information as part of an audit designed to ensure the Mountain View, California, company isn’t discriminating against workers based on gender or race.

Google says it provided hundreds of thousands of records in an attempt to comply with the Labor Department’s requests, but has rebuffed some of the agency’s demands as an invasion of employee privacy.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News Tech News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Lawsuit seeks to ban…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Government News