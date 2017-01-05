7:47 am, January 5, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Lawsuit: Former inmate was…

Lawsuit: Former inmate was harassed, beaten because he’s gay

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 7:36 am 01/05/2017 07:36am
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina inmate is suing a sheriff and his staff after saying he was brutally assaulted by another inmate because he’s gay.

The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2ie8nWy) Arthur Blake filed a complaint Tuesday against Mecklenburg County Sheriff Irwin Carmichael and his employees, saying he repeatedly warned deputies that he’d been threatened by a fellow inmate before being attacked in 2014.

Blake’s attorney Jack Sussman says deputies didn’t take steps to protect Blake before the assault.

Sussman says jailers also harassed and demeaned Blake because he’s gay.

The lawsuit says because Blake felt unsafe, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges to speed up his transfer out of the jail.

Carmichael’s attorney, Marilyn Porter, says they dispute the charges. The complaint calls for a jury trial.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Lawsuit: Former inmate was…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Government News