The Latest: Missouri executes man for killing family in 1998

7:10 p.m.

A Missouri man has been executed for killing a woman and her two children nearly 19 years ago.

Mark Christeson was put to death Tuesday, Missouri’s first execution since May. Christeson’s fate was sealed when neither the U.S. Supreme Court nor Gov. Eric Greitens would intervene.

Christeson was 18 when he and a 17-year-old cousin, Jesse Carter, broke into the rural Vichy, Missouri, home of Susan Brouk intending to steal her Ford Bronco in 1998. Christeson raped Brouk with her 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son in the house.

When one of the children recognized Carter, the teenagers drove the family to a pond and killed them. They fled to California where they were captured eight days later.

Carter is serving life in prison after agreeing to testify against Christeson.

6:20 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has denied clemency for a man convicted of killing a woman and her two children in 1998.

In a release Tuesday, the Republican said he “thoughtfully considered the facts” of Mark Christeson’s case and chose not to go against what the jury and state and federal courts decided.

The U.S. Supreme Court also on Tuesday refused to halt the scheduled execution of Christeson. He’s set to die Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre for the killings of Susan Brouk, her 12-year-old daughter, Adrian, and 9-year-old son, Kyle.

Christeson was 18 when he and a 17-year-old cousin attacked Brouk at her rural home in the south-central Missouri town of Vichy, then killed Brouk and her two children.

Christeson’s cousin testified against him and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

5:50 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to halt the scheduled Missouri execution of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two children in 1998.

The court issued its ruling without comment Tuesday. Mark Christeson is scheduled to die Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre for the killings of Susan Brouk, her 12-year-old daughter, Adrian, and 9-year-old son, Kyle.

The main issue raised in Christeson’s appeal is that his trial lawyers were inept, noting they missed a 2005 deadline for a federal appeal, which is a standard procedure in death penalty cases.

Christeson was 18 when he and a 17-year-old cousin attacked Brouk at her rural home in the south-central Missouri town of Vichy, then killed Brouk and her two children.

Christeson’s cousin testified against him and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

12 a.m.

A Missouri man convicted of killing a woman and her two children in 1998 has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his execution.

Mark Christeson is scheduled for lethal injection Tuesday evening. If carried out, it will be Missouri’s first execution since May.

The main issue raised in Christeson’s appeal Monday is that his trial lawyers were inept, noting they missed a 2005 deadline for a federal appeal, which is a standard procedure in death penalty cases.

Christeson was 18 when he and a 17-year-old cousin attacked Susan Brouk at her rural home in Vichy, then killed Brouk, her 12-year-old daughter and her 9-year-old son.

The cousins were caught after fleeing to California. Christeson’s cousin testified against him and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

