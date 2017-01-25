Kansas GOP Rep. Lynn Jenkins to retire after 5 terms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins says she will retire from Congress when her current term expires in two years.

The 53-year-old Jenkins has had a low national profile but is a member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. That panel will be in the middle of this year’s GOP effort to recast President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul and revamp the federal tax code.

She announced her decision Wednesday on her campaign’s Facebook page.

She said she will not seek any office in 2018. That surprised some Republicans in the state who anticipated she might run for governor.

Jenkins is serving her fifth House term. She said she will seek private sector opportunities.

