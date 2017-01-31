9:35 pm, January 31, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Trump has announced Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee Tuesday night.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Judge told to impose…

Judge told to impose longer sentence in child sex attack

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 9:21 pm 01/31/2017 09:21pm
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An Orange County judge who gave a man less than half the mandatory sentence for sodomizing a 3-year-old girl has been told to try again.

A California appeals court on Tuesday ordered Superior Court Judge Marc Kelly to impose the mandatory state minimum of 25 years to life on Kevin Rojano-Nieto.

The 21-year-old sexually assaulted a relative in the garage of his Santa Ana, California, home in 2014 and later confessed.

Kelly sentenced him to 10 years in prison, saying the mandatory term would be “grossly disproportionate” and amount to cruel and unusual punishment. The judge said the brief assault wasn’t typical of what he called “predatory, violent, brutal” sex assaults on children.

The appellate court disagreed, saying “a sex offense against a small child is a grave offense.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Judge told to impose…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Government News