Judge to decide on delaying ex-officer’s retrial for murder

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 2:18 pm 01/23/2017 02:18pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A judge is asking defense lawyers to talk to prosecutors about when to start a retrial for a former South Carolina police officer on a murder charge in a traffic stop shooting.

Michael Slager’s attorneys want to delay the scheduled March 1 retrial. Media outlets report that Circuit Judge Clifton Newman will decide Tuesday whether to grant their request.

Slager’s lawyers say at least seven of their experts have conflicts with an early March trial and some of the nearly two dozen older murder cases in Charleston County should be tried first.

Newman said at a Monday hearing there probably will never be a convenient time for a trial that could involve more than 50 witnesses.

At Slager’s first trial last year, jurors couldn’t agree on a verdict.

